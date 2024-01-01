JUNIOR KUMULS TIES AUSTRALIA

By Jonathan Sibona

In a closely contested match, the Junior Kumuls of Papua New Guinea and the Australian Prime Ministers XIII played to an exciting 22-22 draw in the 2024 Prime Ministers XIII match today.

The thrilling match took place at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, with both teams demonstrating strong performances.

The game showcased a balance of offensive brilliance and defensive grit from both sides, as the Junior Kumuls held on against the formidable Australian side. The crowd, passionate and energetic, was treated to a display of athleticism and skill, with each team scoring crucial tries throughout the game.

For PNG, it was a chance for their rising stars to prove their determination on the international stage, and they did not disappoint. The match was marked by intense phases of play, as the Kumuls utilized their speed and agility, while the Australian team relied on structure and power.

Ultimately, neither team could pull ahead in the final minutes, resulting in a hard-earned draw. The 22-22 score line is reflective of the resilience and competitiveness of both squads and it will no doubt fuel the growing rivalry between PNG and Australia at the junior levels of rugby league.