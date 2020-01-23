NID Website Launched

The National Planning Minister, Sam Basil today, launched a National Identification website, designed to fast track the process of NID registrations.

People who have already registered for their NID cards can now go online to check the progress of their cards and certificates.

The website was launched in partnership with the National Statistic Office.

For now, people who have registered in 2017 and 2018 can access their records. Records of those who have registered last year and beginning of this year, are yet to be verified before uploading.

The online tool also provides online NID application services, and is open to public complaints and suggestions.

“We expect many people to be frustrated, but I ask that, be constructive we have engineers in the background who who will take those suggestions and complaints and will make sure that we address them as well.” National Planning Minister, Sam Basil says.

The website is a project of the PNG Civil and Identity Registry under the leadership of Acting Registrar General Noel Mobiha.

It was designed by a local company WEBHOST-PNG – giving direct access to clients to check their NID and Birth certificate status.

The NID office is ready to sign MOUs with thirty-nine more districts this year, to make the service accessible in districts and wards levels.

The minister also added “Some provinces they’ve already signed up and some districts have already signed up so through the partnership program we can fast track meaning that if we signed up for example, in my district when I signed up we provide a vehicle we provided an office we provided four photocopy machines so that they will run through a lot of papers and we make sure that they are mobile, there are rations and of course we fork out allowances for the staff as well.”

The new website for now, only has records of the National Capital District and Lae, with records of other centers yet to be uploaded.

It can be accessed on any device that can access internet.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae