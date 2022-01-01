NHC Signs Three More Developers

The National Housing Corporation has officially signed three more developers on board for the social housing project at Duran Farm, Port Moresby.

The project signing officiated by Housing Minister Justin Tkatchenko and NHC Managing Director Henry Mokono now confirms all five developers, two of which have signed on December 27th 2021.

These five developers are; Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, PNG Resource Corporation Ltd/Kwik Built, Zenith Construction Ltd, Rhodes Projects and North Build Constructions .

Prior to the approved project by the Marape-Basil Government, a local land owner group recently filed a court case over a portion of land that’s has been dismissed due to sufficient evidence provided by NHC .

During the conference, the housing minister reiterated that the Duran Farm is a state land, and the developers are fully authorised to begin construction on site without any setbacks.

According to the NHC Managing Director, Henry Mokono, twelve government departments including NHC and the Department of Personnel Management has shown interest to purchase home once the project is complete.

With 2,500 Allotments, the five developers are expected to build 500 allotments each beginning as of this month.