Kumul One Pilot passes on

Captain Steven Akinu, known as the man at the cockpit of the Government’s VIP aircraft ‘Kumul One’ and later Falcon Jet has passed away this morning.

The late captain in his 50’s, hailing from Mt.Hagen; Western Highlands Province was a career pilot in the airline industry in PNG.

He has flown Prime Ministers in the likes of James Marape, Peter O’Neill and other senior statesmen including late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, Sir Julius Chan, Rt Hon Paias Wingti, Sir Peter Ipatas, William Duma, Sam Basil, Sir John Pundari, and many others over the years.

Late Captain Akinu’s Haus Krai is at Honk Kiap’s residence at Waigani, Port Moresby.

Captain Akinu is survived by wife and children and leaves behind a legacy of dedication and commitment to work, family and friends.