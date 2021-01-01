Women in North Ok Tedi region receives new Community Learning Centre

Over 1000 community members, including development partners and Provincial government representatives were present to witness handing over of new Community Learning Centre (CLC) at Wurinkanatko village, just outside Kiunga town on November 12th in North Fly District.

Nupmo Women and Children’s Association of the North Ok Tedi region in Western Province opened its first learning centre aiming at improving living standards of people through conducting lifelong skills training as baking, sewing, financial workshop among others in the village.

The building was historical for Nupmo Women and Children’s Association as it signifies first completion of key infrastructure programs identified and nominated in their 5 Year Development plan 2019-2023.

The Association President, Noni Dukumun said this achievement was the collective efforts of both the past and current leaders of women in the community and of North Ok Tedi.

“This is the fruit of our sweat. Challenges and struggles women leaders face, we are happy that this CLC is now open, thank you to our development partners for the support and delivery of this facility to our community.” she said.

President Dukumun encouraged her community members to make good use of the facility that will bring learning right to their doorstep, and enhance livelihood of people through skills training to improve outlook of the village.

This facility will also support women and youths who are willing to be part of development process in their community and Western Province at large. She commended the work of Wurinkanatko community leaders and youths for their support and cooperation of the new CLC.

Executive Manager Program Services for Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) Eric Kuman, while crediting the effort of the women leaders, thanked land owner Denis Butkim for allowing the infrastructure to be built on his land.

He challenged the community members to take good care of the infrastructure adding it was a planned project the association in partnership with OTDF and all stakeholders for development in rural villages.

“At the end of the day, we must invest and drive development. This action plan is uniform throughout the 8 CMCA regions so no association is left behind. As the fund manager, OTDF is tasked to deliver the projects in an organized, safe and cost effective manner. This centre will act as a centre of excellence for grassroots.” Kuman said.

One more CLC is expected to be built at Okma village in Star Mountains rural LLG funded by the Women Association.

The learning centres were designed by OTDF infrastructure team and were prefabricated in Port Moresby for easy deployment.

All CLCs built across all 8 Trust regions of CMCA within Western Province are identical and include solar power for free electricity and two 5,000-liter tanks for water supply using the building roof to capture rain. The total cost for this CLC is K350, 000.

The Wurinkanatko CLC is the first to have funded additional amenities for personal comfort, having installed two portable ventilated latrines which is connected to a safe underground septic tank.