Newcrest assist PHAs’ with medical equipment

Newcrest Mining Limited has donated K600,000 worth of medical equipment to Provincial Health Authorities of New Ireland, East New Britain and Morobe.

The items include thermometers, stethoscopes and wheelchairs.

Newcrest Chief Operating Officer, Craig Jones, in a statement emphasized Newcrest’s dedication to assist Papua New Guinea in the response to the COVID19 pandemic.

“Newcrest is proud to be able to continue supporting our host communities and surrounding provinces. This is an important part of our K20 million Community Support Fund through which we are seeking to do our bit to help. We are now looking forward to being able to support PNG with the preparedness for the upcoming rollout of the vaccine.”

Acting CEO of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joachim Taulo thanked Newcrest for its continued support through the aid of medicines and regular deliveries of equipment which greatly benefit the people of New Ireland Province.

CEO of East New Britain’s Provincial Health Authority, Dr Aka Yap, shared the same sentiments as his colleague from the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority when the equipment for East New Britain PHA were delivered to the Provincial Control Centre last week.