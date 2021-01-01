Couple Arrested and Charged for Sexual Penetration of a Minor

Share the News











A couple in Mendi was arrested and charged yesterday morning by Southern Highlands police for sexually penetrating a thirteen-year-old girl.

Julie Temon Kang and husband Kepsy Temon Kang from Kiburu Village in lower Mendi were charged with five counts of Sexual touching and penetration of a minor.

It is alleged the victim had been bribed with K50 or K100 by Julie Temon Kang to perform sexual acts with the couple.

The incident began in August 2020 and had occurred more than five times at different times till mid-February this year when the matter was reported to police by the victim and her uncle.

The victim was threatened not to tell anyone or will be killed by the couple.

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Martin Lakari said the police have refused bail on them and are waiting for their committal court appearances.

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Martin Lakari. FILE FOOTAGE

PPC Lakari is urging the families and relatives of the victim and the accused to corporate and let justice take its own course.