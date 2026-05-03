ALL THINGS WORKED OUT IN THE END FOR BOTUDE

By Zenardette Wamoa- UPNG Journalism student

The journey of a student is never easy. There are times when you know what you want but still have to fight just to stay on track with everyone else. This is the story of young Shantelle Mulake Botude, who recently graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Laws.

Botude comes from mixed parentage of Western and Oro Province. Her family settled in Daru, South Fly District. However, Botude grew up in Kiunga and Tabubil in North Fly District, where her mother worked as a teacher in several secondary schools.

She says she was raised by a strong and independent single mother, Kamowato Mulake. As the middle child in a family of five, she never felt she lacked anything.

“Mum made sure we had a home filled with love and joy, food in our bellies, and clothes on our backs. She always made sure we were ready for school,” she said.

Shantelle Botude with her Bachelor in Law degree during a photoshoot at the UPNG School of Law after Graduation.- Picture supplied.

Botude says reading was a big part of her life growing up.

“I always had my head in a book, trying to understand the world,” she said.

Over time, she realised the importance of education and made academic excellence her goal.

At first, she dreamt of becoming a science student, but in Grade 11, a friend encouraged her to pursue law.

“I believed I could do it,” she said. She enrolled in law school in 2019.

However, her journey was not smooth. In 2022, during her final year, she fell seriously ill.

She returned home and watched her classmates graduate without her.

Botude said that time away from school helped her grow. She worked with Tabubil Engineering Limited and later with Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s Projects Unit.

“I had to withdraw from my studies just weeks before exams. My only goal then was to stay alive,” she recalled.

“What felt like a setback became a chance to gain experience. That was when I realised nothing matters more than life itself. Life goes on, and you must learn to support yourself.”

After more than two years, she returned to complete her studies in 2025.

“Philippians 4:13 reminds me that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she said.

She added that her greatest source of strength is her mother. “She is my role model. She taught me to believe in myself and trust that God has a plan,” she said.

Botude now encourages young girls to focus on themselves first. “Find out who you are and build strong friendships,” she said. “Take care of your mental health and stay focused on your studies.”

“You are young, you have time. All things work out in the end,” she said.