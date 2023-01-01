NCD FOX UNIT UNDERGO TRAINING

A second batch of 50 police personnels from the National Capital District Task Force or the Fox Units ended a week- long training at the Bomana Police Training College last Friday.

This training was facilitated by the Papua New Guinea Australian Policing Partnership, the aim of the training was to equip the participants with skills on how to use force when restraining and making an arrest on offenders.

Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations Mr Donald Yamasombi said this training is important as it will equip police personnels with skills to approach the public with confidence when carrying out their duties as police officers.

“Going forward, we are looking at reducing the number of members we have in order to have a responsive elite unit in the city that can respond to calls as and when necessary,” Mr Yamasombi said.

He said the management was concerned with the way certain members handled situations in their line of duties. This has prompted the PNGAPP to provide this training to help correct the actions taken then and get the members back on track by identifying and rightfully applying the necessary force to be used in their line of duty.

Meanwhile, Acting Commander PNGAPP Superintendent Brett Kidner said the training was the start of a process to provide members with the skills, knowledge and the background needed to do their jobs as part of a professional policing service.