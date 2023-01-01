NO PROTEST MARCH

By Lindy Suharupa

In a statement released this afternoon, NCD and Central Divisional Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr and the city’s Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika assured the general public that there will be no staged protest march tomorrow.

This comes after rumours were circulating on social media platforms about an intended protest march.

According to the statement, no individual or groups have formally written or approach police to stage a protest march.

Every protest or public gathering must have approval from the police and in consultation with its Provincial and Good Order Committee.

ACP Wagambie and MetSup Sika have jointly assured everyone in the city that it will be business as usual and police will be out in numbers and in full force tomorrow.

Schools, business houses and government services are urged to carry on business as usual, tomorrow.