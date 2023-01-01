NEW NIPHA BOARD CHAIRMAN MEETS GOVERNOR

Newly appointed Chairman of New Ireland Provincial Health Authority Henry Peni met with Governor Rt. Hon Chief Sir Julius Chan on Thursday, November 9th in Kavieng. This will be Mr.Peni’s first meeting with the Governor in his capacity as the chairman of the PHA since the provincial cabinet’s endorsement of the new board on Tuesday, 7th November 2023.

The Provincial Executive Council also endorsed the following individuals as members of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority Board.

1. Deputy Chairman of the Board- Ms. Maria Kopkop

2. National Department of Health Representative- Elva Lionel

3. District Affairs Representative- Joan Peter

4. Business Sector Representative- Veronica Jigede

5. Local Religion Representative- Fr. Justyn Aminio

6. Woman Representative- Elthy Chapau

7. Community Representative- Cathreen Songonai

8. Community Representative- Maupa Tamsak

The previous PHA board’s term in office had expired on June 26th 2023. Sir J said he is delighted to work with the new board further calling on Mr. Peni and his team to settle ongoing issues and infighting within the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority. “Until the Provincial Government take control of PHA Operations, abuses and internal feud will continue. “The National Government makes decisions for us, but will not be around to solve our problems,” Sir J said.