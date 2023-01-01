ANSLOM IN USA

By Gladys Kila

Papua New Guinea reggae star, Anslom Nakikus and his producer Emmanuel Muganaua known as Toxicmanh are on a familiarization tour in New York and Florida in the United States to produce cutaways for music videos for a new album with the Wailers.

Anslom’s career as a rising reggae singer has received great support from reggae greats such as Lead singer of big mountain, Joaquin, “Quino McWhinney, third world singer AJ brown and Aston Barret Jnr of the wailers earning him a seat with a reggae artist in the USA.

Lead singer for third world, AJ Brown said, he looks forward to work with Anslom.

He said, Anslom is poised to become a major player in the recording industry worldwide.

With work currently being done on a 12-track album with the wailers and a word tour with the wailer next year. Anslom looks set to Papua New Guineas first international reggae star.

The album with the wailers is songs about positive messages and spirituality.

Anslom is not only being recognised internationally in the world of reggae but the PNG government is slowly realising how Anslom’s music can have a direct impact on the countries tourism industry.

According to Anslom, he is grateful for the support from the PNG government through the national gaming control board.

This support will go on to promote PNG on the biggest tourism platform ever done before via music.

When the album is released, it will be a massive platform for tourism opportunities for PNG- it has become a topic of discussion that has started between Anslom’s management in PNG and USA.