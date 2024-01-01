NEW MILLITARY CHECKPOINT ESTABLISHED AT WAPENAMANDA FIGHTING ZONE

By Mortimer Yangharry

A new, military checkpoint has been constructed along the main Highlands Highway at Akom village which is one of the tribal fighting zone in the Wapenamanda District of Enga Province.

With peace negotiations going on in Port Moresby with the leaders and educated elites from both factions, security forces on the ground are ensuring the negotiations are going well without any intrusion and disturbance from both factions.

Wabag Police Station Commander and Acting Provincial Police Commander Inspector Peka Peka confirmed that both factions on the ground are cooperating well with government directives and are willing to listen and adhere to the final outcome of the peace negotiations currently taking place in Port Moresby.

Insp Peka is optimistic of resettlement for both factions as the peace negotiations in Port Moresby, which started last week, are going well with amicable recommendations to be reached soon.

Insp Peka mentioned the military checkpoint at Akom will serve as the central area to conduct search for firearms, ammunitions, offensive weapons, illicit substances and other prohibited items.

The newly established Akom Milliary checkpoint is located right on the border of the Wapenamanda and Wabag districts respectively.