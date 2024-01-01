TRIBAL FIGHTING CEASEFIRE IN LAGAIP DISTRICT

Pictured: Lagaip MP, Amos Joseph Akem (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yanharry

Another tribal fight which recently erupted in the Pilikambi LLG of the newly created Lagaip District has come to a halt after the local MP quickly intervened to prevent it from escalating into other villages.

An educated elite from the Pilikambi LLG area commended the leadership provided on the ground by the pioneer MP, Aimos Joseph Akem (pictured) in addressing law and order issues in the electorate thus setting precedence for other leaders to follow accordingly.

Newman Koge Openakali showed his gratitude to the MP for stopping the Tamagal Ipai and Ambai clan of the Pilikambi LLG area from fighting each other.

Openakali told EMTV News that the first term MP called on both factions at the start of the fight to lay down their arms and stop fighting and the people listened accordingly because of the value of respect they have on his maiden leadership.

“Networking is very important, he used his people newwork, he spoke directly with the people, he stepped up, he heard what people had to say and in return they listened when he called on them to stop fighting,” Openakali said.

The first term MP was swift in responding to avoid deaths, further destruction of properties and displacement of women and children.

‘His tireless efforts and concerns reflect the true definition of leadership,”Openakali said.

The tribal fighting between the Tamagal Ipae and the Ambai clan is the third tribal fighting in the Pilikambi LLG area that was successfully stopped by the local MP before further escalating into bloody, guerilla warfare involving local mercenaries with high powered guns and ample supply of ammunition to steal, kill and destroy.