NEW IRELAND TO SUBSIDIZE COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE

The New Ireland Provincial Executive Council is expected to endorse and approve the establishment of the “Free and subsidized community health care policy” for the New Ireland province when executive members convene next week.

The policy aims at improving health service delivery in the province at the aid posts, health centres and urban clinics.

The New Ireland Provincial Government has committed K5 million annual funding to roll out the policy from 2023-2027.

For these five years, the Provincial Government will make quarterly payment directly to respective health facilities accounts.

This will help reduce burden for patients in terms of fees when accessing health services at the health facilities in the province.

The Free and subsidized community health care policy is in line with the New Ireland Government’s Malagan Declaration 2007-2017, revised Malagan Declaration Forward 2012-2017 and the New Ireland Declaration 2017-2022.