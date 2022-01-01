Donald: Bills passed by parliament must be implemented and independently enforced as law

by Mortimer Yangharry

People’s Reform Party (PRP) founder, parliamentary leader and no nonsense North Fly Open MP Hon. James Donald has called on the government to ensure all past and present bills passed by Parliament as laws must be implemented and strictly enforced by a new and separate government department or entity.

“Today we have passed almost more than 10 bills in today’s sitting,” proclaimed Donald.

The first term MP says that Parliament passes so many laws after laws which are all workable but in his view the thing that causes these laws not to work is simply the failure on enforcement and actual operation of the bills previously and presently passed.

“I propose that in every department there must be a team called “Team Operations” that actually carries out the respective department’s policies and laws without fear and favor,” Donald detailed.

The Reformist said that every organization that has an operation team is always seen to be successful and it is high time a separate entity is created to ensure all bills passed as laws must be strictly and independently carried out without fear, favor and unnecessary delay.

“In a like manner for the government governing structure, a new portfolio or responsibility can be vested to a Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister who will be responsible for the actual operations ensuring all these laws are enforced,” emphasized Donald.

The next sitting of Parliament will convene on February 22, 2022.