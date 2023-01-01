TABUBIL PRIVATE HOSPITAL READY TO USE NEW MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Tabubil Private Hospital, in the North Fly District of Western Province is now ready to use its new medical equipment commissioned by the Meddent Biomedical Engineers.

The equipment includes the Bio-chemistry Analyser, Ultrasound Machine, Haematology Analyser, and Conmed Diathermy Unit.

Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei asserted that the four medical equipment are crucial and were procured through Funding from Ok Tedi Mining Limited costing over K400, 000.

The hospital confirmed that the Bio-Chemistry Analyser and the Haematology Analyser will be stationed at the Medical Laboratory to compliment testing diagnostic services while the Conmed Diathermy Unit will be used at the operating theatre. The Ultrasound Machine will assist radiology.

The Bio-Chemistry analyser is a medical laboratory device, used to calculate the concentration of certain substances within samples of serum, plasma, urine and/or other body fluids.

The Haematology Analyser is a blood testing device that analyses blood samples for various parameters and properties.

The Ultrasound machine is a medical imaging set up which utilisers’ sound waves to test and diagnose or treat the organs in the body, which helps radiologists and Doctors identify the problems or other sicknesses in patient’s internal organs.

And the Conmed Diathermy Unit, is a heat therapy which uses electric current on sound waves in generating heat in the body. This medical equipment will be use at the Operating Theatre. It will help patients relax their muscles and joints, reduce inflammation and swelling, and improve their blood circulation during operations.

Owned by Ok Tedi Mining Limited, the Tabubil Private Hospital is currently managed by Diwai Pharmaceuticals Limited (DPhL), a business arm of Divine Word University for over nine years now.

Meddent Biomedical Engineers previously trained the hospital staff to handle the equipments