NEW COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTRE FOR ESA’ALA DISTRICT

During the recent launching of the two National Fisheries Authority funded Projects within Esa’ala District in Milne Bay Province.

The Minister for Community Development was also present to participate in the ground breaking ceremony for the new Community Development Centre in Esa’ala Station.

In 2019, the Department of Community Development came up with the initiative to establish their centres in 96 districts throughout the country.

Minister Peter acknowledged the government for honoring their commitment in supporting this initiative to date.

Prime Minister James Marape, who was also present assured the people of Esa’ala District that the government will continue to support such projects.

The purpose of the Community Development building is to cater for all social groups and programs within the community.

The department looks forward to establishing its presence in all districts.

Minister Peter said, “the department hopes to create effective programs that will benefit people in rural Papua New Guinea.”