MOTHERS ENCOURAGED NOT TO ABANDON THEIR SONS

Christian Women were encouraged not to lose hope in their sons amidst the growing social challenges faced by the young men in the country.

During the National United Foursquare Women Convention 2023 held at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby yesterday, Prime Minister James Marape emphasized on the importance of supporting and embracing troubled sons within the family, church, and community.

Prime Minister is committed in fostering positive change, supporting the youth, and working alongside faith communities to build a stronger and prosperous Papua New Guinea.

“We must not abandon our sons who may be causing distress in our homes, churches, or communities,” expressed PM Marape with conviction.

By recognizing the pivotal role of the church as a source of positive influence and guidance, Prime Minister extended his call not only to the Foursquare Church but to all faith communities across the nation.

He further highlighted the Government’s second-chance education programme, encouraging the congregation to welcome these young men into their churches. He shared his pride in the programme’s success, stating, “over the past four years, we have provided a new lease of life to 50,000 young men and women through second-chance education.”

“In addition to Grade 12 completion, we will provide comprehensive small business training and employment opportunities in Australia for these individuals,” assured PM Marape.

Acknowledging the multitude of issues facing the nation, PM Marape emphasized the need for collective action, calling upon women to stand by their sons during these trying times.

PM Marape urged mothers within the church not to be discouraged or disheartened by their sons’ challenges, but rather to embrace and support them. By doing so, these young men will in turn become protectors and advocates for the women in their neighborhoods to be their daughters, mothers, or sisters. Together, this collective effort will contribute to a better Papua New Guinea in the years to come.