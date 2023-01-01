ALOTAU WHARF PROJECT TO BE OPENED

Milne Bay Province is the largest maritime province in Papua New Guinea and as such, marine infrastructure development like the construction of wharves is essential for local economic growth as traveling by sea is the main way of transportation within the province.

According to the Manager for the Department of Works in Alotau, Vincent William, the newly built wharf is a major development for the marine province as it is the first pilot program in Papua New Guinea.

The Alotau provincial wharf is constructed to withstand climate change effects like sea level rise.

The work started last September and took the Australian Constructor (Pacific Marine Group) about 8 months to complete.

Mr Vincent said, “it is an opportunity for us in Milne Bay that this project has come, also utilizing the climate resilience standards.”

The project was funded by the Asian Development Grants and supported by Climate Development Authority, DFAT and the Milne Bay Provincial Government.

Meantime, the project implementation unit in Milne Bay Province are working towards ensuring the project is launched on the 5th of July 2023.