NEC APPROVES NATIONAL DIGITAL GOVERNMENT PLAN 2023-2027

By Cynthia Maku

Minister for Information Communication Technology and member for South BougainvilleTimothy Masiu has informed stakeholders and the public that the Digital Government Plan 2023 – 2027 has been endorsed by the National Executive Council.

The objective of the Plan is to deliver socio-economic benefits through improving efficiencies and reform in the delivery of public service, strengthening and improving revenue generation, and enable real-time monitoring of development indicators for planning and decision-making purposes.

The development of the Plan is a requirement under Section 10 of the Digital Government Act 2022. Under the Digital Government Act 2022, the Public Service ICT Steering Committee has oversight and coordination on delivery of the Plan.

Among the digital projects within the Plan, key projects include:

▪ The ‘Digital ID and Biometric’ which will enable identification, verification and authentication of citizens transacting online;

▪ The ‘e-Government Portal’. This will provide a single point of access to government services and information by citizens and businesses, and;

▪ The ‘Secure Data Exchange Platform’. This will enable integration and interoperability of government systems across the whole government for real time sharing of information and collaboration.

Immediate digital services to be looked at in 2023 include the eCabinet, eProcurement, a Central Admissions System for Police, Correctional Services, and Colleges, eVoting, and an Investment Portal for local SMEs and foreign investors.

Some of the key targets included in the Plan are:

▪ Increasing 4G Mobile Penetration from 45% to 90% by 2027

▪ Have at least 78 Districts connected with 4G equivalent experience by 2027

▪ Uptake of ICT SMEs and Entrepreneurs with an ICT Cluster Established through Legislation

▪ Increase ranking of PNG Cyber Security Index from 118th to within Top 50

▪ Access of financial services from 5% to 100% by 2027

An important agenda for the Marape-Rosso Government is to make better the country’s voting system and the Digital Government Plan 2023 -2027 sets the foundation to start work on this immediately.

The National Executive Council has directed that the key indicators of the Plan will form part of the Medium-Term Development Plan IV and the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy as Papua New Guinea looks towards investing more in the digital economy.

At this juncture, Minister Masiu would like to thank the Prime Minister, James Marape and members of Cabinet for the support given to his Ministry and Department to engage proactively and approve this Plan for the benefit of the people of Papua New Guinea in this digital age.

“At the same I commend my Department of Information and Communications Technology for putting together this ambitious plan that is reflective of the development age we are in now and into the future. Finally, I challenge key government stakeholders to work cooperatively with my Department to realize this Plan.” Said Minister Masiu.