CPL PARTNERS WITH MADANG PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY

By Cynthia Maku

CPL Group is pleased to announce the partnership of a Pharmacy Development Project with the Madang Provincial Health Authority. The partnership was announced in Port Moresby through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Through this partnership, CPL Group will construct and operate a new City Pharmacy branch within the premises of Madang Provincial Hospital, allocated for by the Madang Provincial Health Authority (MaPHA). Once completed and opened, the new Pharmacy will bring healthcare retail services closer to the hospital patients, residents, staff, and the public in the surrounding communities.

The project is expected to cost two million kina. Present at the signing of the MoU were MaPHA Chief Executive Officer Fidelis Waipma, CPL General Manager Finance Nazar Shaffee and Head of City Pharmacy Pradeep Panda.

“Having pharmacy services within the hospital is important in terms of providing the best healthcare to our people of Madang. It will mean patients don’t have to leave the hospital grounds for access to medicines”, said Mr. Waipma. ‘We thank CPL for this partnership, and hope that by mid-year the project will be up and running”.

“Today we see the first step in CPL going forward in supporting the people of Madang to obtain easier access to medicines at the Madang Provincial Hospital. As a business, we thank Mr. Waipma and his team for the support and look forward to getting the project going”, said Mr. Shaffee.

“This concept was initially set up in Kundiawa with the Provincial Health Authority there, which has been received positively with the recently opened City Pharmacy Kundiawa. With the second partnership now with MaPHA, we are in talks with other Provincial Health Authorities to roll out similar concepts in their provinces”, added Mr. Panda.

City Pharmacy currently operates two retail branches in Madang, in addition to Hardware Haus, Jacks of PNG and Bon Café within the CPL Group. Across Papua New Guinea, City Pharmacy operates over 35 Pharmacies, giving more Papua New Guineans access to quality and affordable health and well-being retail services.