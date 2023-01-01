NCSL DOWNGRADE SERVICES DUE TO ONGOING SYSTEM RESTORATION EXERCISE

NASFUND Contributors Savings & Loan Society (NCSL) is undergoing system restoration exercise and has informed the members and the general public that their services will be downgraded.

The NCSL management released a statement today informing members that due to ongoing IT system restoration exercise, the branch is providing limited services until further notice.

They advised that they are working to restore full services as quickly as possible.

“We are only providing withdrawal services and have commenced the processing of manual withdrawals to cater for members’ urgent and pressing financial needs.

“Members with urgent/ emergency withdrawal requests can drop of your applications at the branch or email applications to ceo@ncsl.com.pg.

“NCSL will not be processing any request for loans, account statements, poro cards, etc. until the member portal is made available, and we are able to resume full services to our valued members”.

“For those members that lodged applications prior to the system outage, you are advised to re-lodge these applications once the member portal is restored”.

NCSL has given assurance that their members’ funds and data are safe and secure contrary to falsified information and malicious rumors being circulated online.

The tentative date for resumption of all member services will be this week.