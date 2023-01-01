MARKET CONTROLLERS WORKSHOP

Despite an ease on COVID19 protocols in the past year, adhering to the Niupela Pasin is still an integral part of preventing one’s self from contracting covid19.

The Control Centre for COVID19 under the National Health Department in Papua New Guinea, continue to back up awareness on COVID19 related issues.

The Risk Communication and Community Engagement and Public Health Interventions Cluster in collaboration with National Capital District Commission Market Management unit have joined forces to train approximately 60 participants from all NCDC markets.

This workshop will be run from the 13th to the 15th of March 2023.

National Control Center for Covid19, Deputy Controller Dr Daoni Esorom elaborated on the importance of this workshop.

“The purpose of the workshop is to ensure COVID19 safety in markets and by doing so, enhancing public health safety in crowded places and events.”

He added, “our aim is to orientate the NCDC Market controllers on the Niupela Pasin, vaccination and the prevention of other illnesses by practicing good hygiene in public place and at home.”