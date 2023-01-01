BSP ON SCAMS

With the recent upsurge in online fast money schemes, the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) Financial Group Limited makes it clear to the public it has no association.

BSP Group CEO, Mark Robinson states, “BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) is not associated with any online investment or scam activities and will not be liable for any transactions with any such individual, groups or associations.”

Mr. Robinson made this statement in response to queries raised on fast money schemes and scams, including pyramid schemes that are largely facilitated on online platforms like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS text or even email.

The CEO expressed that as of late, there had been an increased demand on BSP VISA Classic Debit Cards mainly due to this latest trend, and BSP being responsible, had put on additional requirements for new customers to meet when applying for such.

Meanwhile, BPNG continues to warn the public to be cautious and avoid doing business with fast money schemes. The Bank strongly advises the public against investing in such, as they are illegal and fraudulent. People who place their money with promoters or agents of these money schemes risk losing their hard earned money.