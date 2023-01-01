By Cynthia Maku

NCSL brings client servicing to Employees of Airways Residences. Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society (NCSL) continues to strengthen its partnership with employers through arranged presentations and attending to employee queries at their doorstep.

Employees of Airways Residences were grateful to have NCSL visit their workplace and provide client services which included issuing of Poro Cards, undertaking member registrations and attending to customer queries.

Manager Member Services and Branch Support, Mr Noel Keyala said bringing client services to members is very important and is part of NCSL’s approach this year towards better understanding members’ needs and responding proactively to their queries.

“Providing Client services is also important to strengthen our relationship with employers so members’ queries can be attended to in a timely manner and ensuring members do not leave their workplaces unnecessarily for such matters,” he said.

Airways Residences Human Resources Supervisor, Margret Dangima said the approach NCSL is taking is convenient for their staff and members who don’t have time to visit branches.

“We work shift hours and it’s hard for our staff to visit the branch for their queries. Having this partnership means we can communicate directly with NCSL instead of visiting the branch and standing in queues to be served,” she said.

Interested employers who wish to register their staff with NCSL can contact their Marketing Department on email marketing@ncsl.com.pg or call 3132025. Interested individuals can also download the membership registration form from the website and submit to the nearest branch or email to membership@ncsl.com.pg