CPL COMPLETED CYBER SAWE TRAINING

Over 30 young people from Buka in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville participated in a two day workshop facilitated by City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Foundation, educating children especially young girls on computer technology and safety practices online.

The workshop called Cyber Sawe PNG Training aims to expand PNG children’s knowledge on computer technology and safety practices while surfing the internet with their mobile phones and computers since introduced last year in Port Moresby.

The two day workshop ran from the 18th – 19th of February which participants were taught Cyber games, Physical Security, Digital Traces, Cyber Safety and Coding.

The Workshop facilitators, Athan Kopar and Samuel Dakulala from CPL, were pleased with the workshop’s outcome.

The facilitators said it was a new learning experience for most of the participants, but everyone was engaged in the training and used the opportunity to share what they have learned with their friends and families.

Regional Member for Bougainville and Internal Security Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jr also emphasized on the importance of cyber security education in the digital age and thanked CPL for organizing such a vital workshop in Buka.

“I am very pleased with this initiative and thank CPL and CPL Foundation for bringing this training to Buka. We hope more of these types of trainings can take place in the future,” he said.

The participants were awarded certificates after successfully completing the two day workshop.

The workshop was jointly supported by Regional Member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamallili Jr, Raibro Construction, Jacks of PNG and Vodafone Papua New Guinea.