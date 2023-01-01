NCSL ASSURES MEMBERS ON PORO CARD SERVICES

As a follow up on the IT outage that took place on the first of March this year, the NASFUND Contributors Savings & Loan Society Ltd (NCSL) CEO, Vari Lahui, recently assured members that an ongoing remediation exercise is in progress to restore its Poro Card services.

He added that the NCSL technical team are working tirelessly to run important tests and checks on the Poro card system.

“We are working closely with our regulator, Bank of Papua New Guinea, to finalize this matter before we are connected back on the Retail Electronic Payments System (REPS) to allow us to use our Poro cards” he said.

Lahui made mention they have also restored services to 57% of NCSL branches while the remaining few will be completed in the weeks to come.

The CEO also highlighted NCSL’s switch to Telikom for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), assuring members that NCSL and Telikom are working closely to ensure an improved customer experience and service for its members.

Meantime, during NCSL’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Port Moresby recently, Lahui announced an increase by 8.2% to NCSL members’ savings, bringing it to the total of K267.9 million.

“Year on year we see growth in member contribution which is a clear demonstration of members’ trust and confidence in NCSL to look after their hard-earned savings,” he said.