KING’S BIRTHDAY ON 17TH JUNE

To Clarify the doubt regarding the Kings Birthday and what day to be observed, the Chief Secretary to Government, Ivan Pomaleu, announced in a statement that the National Executive Council has revoked the declared public holiday for 12th June 2023 and endorsed the 16th of June 2023 as the day to be observed as the Kings Birthday.

He said the NEC yesterday evening made the decision to correct the confusion surrounding the date. This announcement concludes a long and protracted wait on Buckingham Palace to confirm the official birthday for King Charles III.

The Buckingham Palace has confirmed two days ago that the official birthday for King Charles III is the 17th of June 2023. Since it falls on a Saturday, the NEC determined that Friday, the 16th of June 2023 is to be declared a Public Holiday to observe the King’s Birthday.

“All public holidays, including the Queen’s Birthday holiday for 2023, were approved on the 1st of September 2022. The Queen died on 08 September 2022.

Mr Pomaleu confirmed that Monday, 12 June 2023 will be a normal working day for the country and that Friday 16th June 2023 will now be a Public Holiday.

“I apologize for any inconvenience caused with this late announcement but until a confirmation came from the Palace, this corrective action for public record was not possible earlier,” he said.