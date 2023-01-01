BUSINESS SCHOOL OPENED CLASSROOM

Professional School of Business Institute in Goroka officially opened its new classroom this week to cater for the growing number of students.

School Director Mark Gozapao during the classroom opening highlighted that our country is having a big problem with school drop outs and this is one way of helping them by giving them second chance.

The institution offers short courses in certificates and diplomas in business management, accounting, human resource, Information Technology, SME and Bible class in theology.

Four teachers are currently teaching 81 students enrolled this year in the various courses offered in the school.

According to the School Director, they take in students including school dropout and train them to be professional and become successful men and women in the future by contributing to the development of the province and the country.

Mr Gozapao appealed to the Eastern Highlands MPs to support young youths who are dropping out of schools by paying their school fees and giving them a second chance to study.