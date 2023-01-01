Awareness Business Life Momase News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea

PNG POWER ASSURES LAE CITY

by Natasha Ovoi0124

PNG Power Limited has assured the Lae Business Community that an additional 80 megawatts will be added to the Ramu Grid as soon as water levels at the Yonki Dam reaches 60 percent.

PNG Power Limited Chief Executive Officer Obed Batia in a client engagement in Lae confirms that water level at Yonki Dam is currently at 56 percent. 

Mr. Batia says load shedding has been the only option for PNG Power at the moment  and that although  the cost of supplying power is crippling operations, PNG Power is ensuring that none of its operational overhead costs are passed down to customers.

