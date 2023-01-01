ELEMENTARY TEACHER’S TRAINED

By Samantha Solomon

A total of 138 elementary teachers from Central province have attended a three days training under the Partnerships for Improving Education program or (PIE).

Today was the last day of the workshop and certificates were presented to the participants.

Superintendent Professional under the Division of Education in Central Province Bill Bahu said this training program will help the teachers with English lessons.

He said many negative comments have come from parents that children are not able to read after coming out from elementary schools hence, this program will help in easing this issue.

Charles Oaike who is a head teacher at Bebeo Elementary School in the Kairuku District said the program has been so helpful to them.

Another teacher at Papa Elementary School Jean Posa said this training has helped the teachers as the children that they teach are small ones and they need teaching strategies to help those students.

The PIE program is a partnership between the Australian Government and the PNG government to be rolled out at a time frame of eight years to improve the learning programs in the education system.

Out of the 22 provinces, four have been selected to have these programs rolled out and they are Enga, West Sepik, Central and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.