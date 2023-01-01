SBC TEACHING MATERIALS NEEDED

By Jim John

All teachers in Western Province have undergone a weeklong National In Service Training (NIST) beginning last Monday.



The training is an effort to implement well teaching plans and learning curriculum that should be taught in schools within the province.



Key agendas being discussed include Standard Base Curriculum (SBC) and Flexible Open and Distance Education (FODE) studies to be included in schools especially High and Secondary institutions in the province.



Provincial Education Advisor, Charlie Buia said, SBC implementation particularly in Grade 9 and Grade 11 has already been rolled out in eight schools at the beginning of this academic year.



“The in-service was for all teachers to evaluate how successfully schools are doing, how they have taught in schools, what issues and challenges need to be addressed and the way forward,” he said.



He said the Provincial Education Board (PEB) has made a decision for all schools especially high, secondary and vocational centres to roll out SBC and FODE studies to be included in their teaching plans to ensure students who cannot continue with formal education within the province are educated.



Mr Buia added that development partners within the province that include Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) in Kiunga, Kiunga Technical Vocational Training Centre ( KTVTC) and Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) are delivering FODE studies where many students have enrolled.

Brother Johnson Chacko, the principal of St Gabriel Technical Secondary School in Kiunga said, the secondary has started teaching SBC for all 204 grade 9 students this year.



“We have started with Grade 9’s. SBC learning is tougher than Outcome Base Education, however, we as professional teachers, we’ll do our best to teach the students,” he said.



The Principal said, the biggest issue they have been facing is the lack of SBC text books and teaching guides.



Mr Buia said these issues have been noted and the PEB will work closely with the authorities of National Department of Education in Port Moresby so that much needed text books are issued to schools.



Tabubil Secondary School (TSC), Kiunga Secondary School (KSS), St Gabriel Technical Secondary School (SGTSS) and five other schools in Western Province have already rolled out SBC learning this academic year.