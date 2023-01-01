NAWAEB DISTRICT FIVE YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Nawaeb District in the Morobe Province will soon launch its five year Development Plan which will align with the National Government’s Medium Term Development Plan IV -2023 to 2027.

This was revealed by the Nawaeb District Chief Executive Officer Buds Botike recently.

CEO Botike said the new Nawaeb District 5 year development plan will capture all priority areas of development for the district which the local MP Theo Pelgen is embarking on.

“The MP is focused getting the Nawaeb 5 Year Development Plan to be tied with the Marape/Rosso Governments MTDP 4. This should enable every key project in the district to be developed during his term in Parliament.”

“We already have communicated with all relevant National Departments like National Planning & Monitoring, Finance and Treasury to align all plans of the district with national development goals and agendas.”

Hon Theo Pelgen, as chairman of NDDA has created a working task force team who will be reaching out to the people at the village level. He said they are visiting Wards and will see first-hand what the development needs of the people are.

All Wards in respective LLGs of the district will get funding allocations for the specific projects they are in need of and that are the direction of Nawaeb.

Mr Botike said a team comprising of officers from NDDA, the Works Department and other key Government Stakeholders from Waigani were in the district for five days last week to carry out research and other tasks needed to be done before the development plan is launch.