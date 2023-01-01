NATIONAL VOLUNTEER SERVICE MANAGERS COMMISSIONED

The primary mandate of National Volunteer Service is to promote, encourage and instil the principles and values of volunteerism among skilled and professional Papua New Guineans.

Yesterday saw the commissioning of twenty NVS Managers as fully pledged public servants, who will be heading various divisions within the organization.

The officers signed their contracts in the presence of the National Volunteer Service Executive Director Molly Willie and National Volunteer Service Council Chairman Bernard Maladina.

Chairman Maladina stressed on the importance of this commission, “we want to bring forth a new group of public servants that are effective and efficient in delivering Government services to our people without fear or favor.”

“We want to set a new trend where our officers are transparent and accountable in their work conduct towards themselves and especially to the citizens of this country,” he added.

Among the twenty officers who signed the contract, there were four Directors which included the Director for the newly formed Public Relations and Marketing division, Jacqueline Krewanty.

The sixteen others were managers in the respective divisions of Corporate Services, Public Relations & Marketing, Volunteer Management and Policy, Planning, Research and Monitoring & Evaluation.

The contract signing and commissioning was facilitated by the Dirua lawyers, who’s managing director Emily Dirua, also present encouraged the commissioned officers to stick to their oaths.

NVS Executive Director Molly Willie welcomed the officers onboard and encouraged them to be model public servants in their respective positions.