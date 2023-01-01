MORE THAN 160 GRADE 12 STUDENTS OF KIUNGA SECONDARY SCHOOL PREPARE FOR WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAM

By Jim John

More than eight hundred Grade 12 students from five Secondary Schools in Western Province are prepared to sit for this year’s National Written Expression Exam on Monday, 7th of August.



Teachers from Daru Secondary School in South Fly District, Awaba Secondary School in Delta Fly District and St Gabriel Technical Secondary, Kiunga Secondary and Tabubil Secondary Schools in North Fly District have been preparing their students.



Mock tests, remedials, revisions and resource materials for their final preparation have been done since the beginning of this academic year and term three.



Brother Johnson Chacko, the principal of St Gabriel Technical Secondary School in Kiunga, said 128 Grade 12 students are confident that they will do their best in their exam.



“We have been telling our students to do advance studies in preparation for the exam and they are looking forward to sit for the exam,” he said.



He said the onus lies on the hands of individual students to be self-controlled at home and school this weekend.



Teachers from Kiunga Secondary School have also confirmed that a total of 162 Grade 12 students will sit for the Written Expression Exam.



Three weeks ago, mock exams were conducted in the schools leading up to their finals.





Speaking to EMTV News recently, Western Provincial Education Advisor Mr Charlie Buia encouraged students to always prioritize education.

He said students are future leaders of their own villages, districts, the province and country as a whole, therefore, should have positive mindsets to perform well in exams.



Mr Buia has also appealed to students in the province to refrain from getting involved in social activities that could have a negative impact on their education.



He added that all exam papers in the province are set and all schools are prepared to conduct the exam.



Meanwhile, as the Grade 12 students finish their exam on Monday, a total of 1,657 Grade 10 students from the five High Schools and six Secondary Schools including the Mougulu Secondary School in the province will be sitting for their Lower Secondary School Certificate (LSSC) examination starting on October 9th -13th this academic year.

