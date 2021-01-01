Nasfund stays committed to protecting its members

Share the News











Papua New Guinea’s leading Superannuation provider, Nasfund, is implementing stricter measures to be adhered to by members visiting Nasfund offices in the coming future.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases within the country, the new measures are being implemented at all Nasfund offices and branches; one of which includes a no mask, no entry policy.

Meaning, members will not be allowed into any Nasfund office unless they are wearing a mask.

In line with this, compulsory temperature testing and hand sanitisation are of paramount importance during this time.

Markers have been placed to encourage physical distancing rules along sitting spaces and standing areas.

With a membership size of six hundred thousand, Nasfund is taking these extra precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of its members and staff.

Nasfund’s Chief Officer Member Service, Anne Wilson, says during this time members should use Nasfund’s electronic channels and register on the Member Online Portal, and utilize the e-withdrawals option (e-withdrawals@nasfund.com.pg),which are much more convenient.

“These electronic options are aimed at providing the services needed by members, at their fingertips, without the need to physically walk into our branches, which is also a safer option.

Let’s all work together to ensure that we keep safe at all times.”