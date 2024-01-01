NASFUND RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH 1-TOK KAUNSELIN HELPIM LAIN

The National Superannuation Fund Limited (Nasfund) has renewed its partnership with the 1-Tok Kaunseling Helpim Lain.

As part of Nasfund’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, this renewed MoU will enable the Fund to work closely with PNG’s first and only national telephone service, the 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain to promote the work that they do in offering free and confidential telephone service to Nasfund staff and members.

Chief Officer Talent and Culture, Vincent Lialu says that mental health is important in maintaining a work-life balance and promotes longevity.

“This MoU was first established in 2022 and we are pleased to have it renewed for the second time. We also acknowledge the work that ChildFund is doing to drive the 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain service that offers free mobile counseling and support to members of the community who have experienced violence or abuse,” Lialu said.

“Nasfund, as a strong supporter of equality and empowerment for our people and members believes this partnership will allow us to use our brand and branch network to raise awareness among members on the services offered by 1-Tok Kaunselin as well as encourage on-site awareness sessions for all Nasfund staff across Papua New Guinea’’.

To show support for the work of the mobile counselors, Nasfund also presented ten communication devices to the team to assist in ensuring that free and confidential telephone counseling service remains accessible to more people.

The Manager for 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain, Kinime Daniel expressed gratitude to Nasfund for the support.

“We are grateful for this support by Nasfund which will allow us to continue to offer free mobile phone counseling to people out there.

“We also look forward to working closely with Nasfund to drive counseling and awareness sessions for all Nasfund staff across its branches,” Daniel said.

The 1-Tok Kaunselin Helpim Lain is a toll-free confidential telephone counseling service offered by ChildFund and other supporting partners. Members of the public who are experiencing or have witnessed family and sexual violence are encouraged to dial 7150 8000 to seek help and referral to other support services.