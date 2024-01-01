83 PAPUA NEW GUINEANS AWARDED AUSTRALIAN QUALIFICATIONS

A total of 83 Papua New Guineans, comprising 65 men and 18 women, have successfully graduated from the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) in Port Moresby on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

This marks a major achievement resulting from the Australian Government’s investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and skills development in the country.

Equipped with skills and knowledge in carpentry, light vehicle mechanical technology, commercial cookery, tourism, hospitality, individual support, and sustainable energy (career start), the graduates are now set to contribute to PNG’s workforce.

In his keynote address, Mr Ezekiel Burain, External Affairs Manager at SP Brewery, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to use their skills and knowledge in the various industries they will work in.

“Today, we have witnessed your remarkable achievement. This is a momentous occasion not only for you but also for your families and your country,” Mr Burain said when addressing the graduates.

“As you embark on building your careers in the fields that you trained for, make good use of the skills and knowledge you have gained. This is a significant accomplishment, and you should be proud of yourself. Congratulations!” he added.

The Minister Counsellor at the Australian High Commission in PNG, Ms Penny Morton, also lauded the graduates for achieving a crucial milestone in their careers. She highlighted the importance of their training in PNG’s efforts to enhance skills development and stressed that their acquired knowledge would enrich the country’s workforce.

Ms Morton expressed admiration for the four women who pursued non-traditional courses and acknowledged their significant role in breaking gender barriers in industries dominated by men. She praised their courage and leadership, and expressed hope for increased female participation in these fields, as it contributes to a more inclusive economy.

One of the graduates, Carol Poiou, completed her training in light vehicle mechanical technology and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity provided by APTC. She stressed the significance of her training in enhancing her understanding and skills in the automotive sector, which has prepared her well for entering the workforce.