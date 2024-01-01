CRICKET PNG RELEASES TEAMLIST

Cricket PNG has released final men’s teams for the MEN’S ISUZU T20 SMASH following the second draft of players from PNG-wide general nominations.

This follows the announcement last Friday of the first draft of five players from the Barramundis (CPNG senior men’s team) and four players from the Garamuts (CPNG U19 men’s team).

Cricket PNG Talent ID Manager, Rodney Maha said, “This is the first time that we have sent an invitation to the public and shows a first glimpse of how the ISUZU T20 SMASH teams will be formed in the future.”

“Our aim is to be as inclusive as we can in providing opportunities for all cricketers to become involved in CPNG premier domestic competition, the ISUZU T20 SMASH supported by Boroko Motors,” Maha said.

The four teams announced are:

CASSOWARIES

1. Lega Siaka (c)

2. Hiri Hiri

3. Chad Soper

4. Hila Vare

5. Alei Nao

6. Dauncey Tom

7. Vagi Morea

8. Igo Morea

9. Ware Robin

10. Nelson Pate

11. Peter Karoho

12. Suvenia Ta

13. Jermiah Nigani

MUDMEN

1. Charles Amini (c)

2. Kiplin Doriga

3. Riley Hekure

4. Nosaina Pokana

5. Jack Gardner

6. Gaba Frank

7. Wallace Opi Nou

8. Anthony David

9. Miria Griffin

10. Tau Nou

11. Vagi Guba

12. Katenalaki Sing

13. Baeau Gabutu

MARINERS

1. Asadollah Vala (c)

2. Gaudi Toka,

3. Michael Charlie

4. John Kariko

5. Sema Kamea

6. Nou Gini

7. Toua Boga Nou

8. Sam Momo

9. Dai Mahuru

10. Sigo Kelly

11. Herea Kilapat

12. Aue Oru

13. Malcolm Aporo

BLACK BASS

1. Norman Vanua (c)

2. Tony Ura

3. Sese Bau

4. Kabua Vagi

5. Patrick Nou

6. Frank Naime

7. Lekwa Nao

8. Puka Raho

9. Oala Puka

10. Doko Rupa

11. Kelly Galama

12. William Daure

13. Chris Kamea

Lakani Oala Cricket PNG’s Senior Manager-Domestic Cricket & ISUZU T20 SMASH Tournament Director, said that he can’t wait for Friday.

“There is a K100 ‘CATCH FOR CASH’ prize for catches by spectators of balls that clear the boundary for a six, along with pre and mid-innings entertainment and lots of fun to be had on the sidelines.” Oala said.

Boroko Motors has confirmed that ISUZU is the naming rights sponsor for the ISUZU T20 SMASH.