Nadzab Passengers Frustrated

Flight delays at the Nadzab Airport in Morobe continued today, with some passengers sitting on the wait list since Monday.

The Air Niugini counter was packed with people who had arrived this morning to check in, along with those who had their flights delayed.

A young woman who was supposed to travel on Wednesday had her flight cancelled twice. Yesterday, due to the distance and cost of traveling from Nadzab to Lae, they were housed by a female guard.







“They should inform us early when our flights are cancelled…when they keep us waiting, we get stranded.”

The Nadzab Airport is located more than 30 kilometers outside of Lae.

While passengers aired concerns over the cancelled flights, they’re also faced with the dilemma of spending extra on transport to and from the airport.

Others have had to camp out at the terminal while waiting.

At the PNG Air counter, similar concerns were raised. A passenger, Manu Mombi traveled to Lae from West New Britain during the festive season to sought medical attention.

After paying for this return ticket, he went to the airport this morning with his family and was told there were no flights.

“If they book our seats, they must provide the service… it’s expensive and I don’t have relatives here in Lae.”

Another woman reported that her flight had been moved from the 4th to the 15th, and she is concerned that her son will be late for school.