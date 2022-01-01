Nasfund appoints new COO

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) is pleased to announce two senior appointments through a restructure of the Funds organizational structure. These two appointments are Rajeev Sharma as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Arua Taravatu as Acting General Manager (GM) Information Technology & Innovation.

As COO, Sharma will now oversee all daily operations of the Fund. Prior to his appointment as COO, Sharma was the Fund’s Chief Finance Officer, a position he has held since 2014 – a role he will continue to perform, in addition to his duties as COO.

Sharma a commerce graduate, holds professional accounting qualification as a Chartered Accountant (India) and CPA (Australia). He is also a member of CPA (PNG), a graduate member of the Australian Institute of company directors and member of PNGID. He has a wealth of experience of more than 30 years in the field of finance and accounting with reputable corporations in Australia, India, Middle East and PNG.

He has held senior finance roles in PNG since 2002 and is also an active member of the PNG Accounting professional body and India Association of PNG.

Nasfund_Acting General Manager_Information Technology & Innovation_Arua Taravatu

As Acting GM Information Technology & Innovation, Arua Taravatu will now oversee this new established division which was previously a business unit under the Member Services Division. Taravatu joined the Fund in 2019, and has a background in network engineering and solution architecture. He holds a Diploma in ICT from Waikato Institute of Technology, in New Zealand, a Bachelor of Management from the Divine Word University in PNG and a MBA from the University of Illinios, USA.

In announcing these appointments, Nasfund Chief Executive Officer Ian Tarutia explained that these developments were necessary as part of the Nasfund Board’s endeavors to focus on strategic projects, large scale investments and improving systems, processes and member services through digital enhancements.

In his remarks as COO, Rajeev Sharma thanked the CEO and Board for the confidence in appointing him to this new role.

“As the largest superannuation provider by membership, we are aware of the challenges that we face each day in ensuring that our members receive value for their membership, whilst they remain in active employment.

I look forward to supporting the CEO, Ian Tarutia, my fellow management colleagues and our hard working staff to deliver Board’s expectations as well as meeting the needs and aspirations of our valued members.