MP WANTS NEW UNIVERSITY

By John Mori

North Waghi MP Benjamin Mul is hoping for a new Lutheran university to be built in Banz, Jiwaka Province.

He stressed this during the 90th Anniversary of Lutheran Mission cake cutting in front of Lutheran women who attended the 19 ELC National Women Conference.

Mr. Mul said his DDA members already allocated K1million and the presentation was a symbolism of partnership to start the work in its initial phase.

“We already have Banz Lutheran Bible college and we can convert the existing facility to university.” Mr. Mul said.

Mr. Mul also presented a cheque of K223, 000 to the Lutheran Church Bishop Dr. Jack Urame and supplied food ration of 300 rice bags, tin fish and noodles to the Lutheran women.

Mr. Mul who is also a strong Lutheran member acknowledged the good work of churches in nation building and want the church and Government partnership to grow stronger if we want to see more changes and transformation.

Dr. Urame thanked the North Waghi DDA for the church partnership to drive tangible development.