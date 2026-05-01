DWU COMMUNICATION ARTS DEPARTMENT LEADS MEDIA FREEDOM DAY OUTREACH

The Divine Word University Communication Arts (Journalism) Department marked World Media Freedom Day on Friday, 1 May, by delivering a coordinated awareness program across seven schools in Madang, focusing on the importance of press freedom, human rights, development, and security.

Guided by this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security,” the department extended its outreach beyond the university campus, taking the message directly to primary and secondary schools to engage students and raise awareness about the role of media in society.

The initiative was student-led, spearheaded by third-year Communication Arts (Journalism) students, with participation from all year levels, supported by lecturers and tutors from the department.

As part of the outreach, students visited seven schools in Madang’s urban area, including Kusbau Primary School, Tusbab Secondary School, Madang Christian Academy, Mercy Learning Academy, Madang International School, Lutheran Day School, and Holy Spirit Primary School. At each school, students delivered sessions designed to simplify the concept of media freedom and its importance, encouraging participants to understand how responsible journalism contributes to peaceful and informed communities.

The program’s main objective was to make media literacy accessible and engaging through team-based activities, interactive games, and student-performed skits. These activities helped translate complex ideas about press freedom into relatable scenarios.

Morning sessions began at 9:30 am on Friday, 1 May, at participating schools. Activities included team icebreakers, an introduction to the theme, and discussions on the role of media in society. Students actively participated in the program, while schools that opted for afternoon sessions concluded at 3:30 pm.