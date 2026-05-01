BSP MAKES WANTOK WALLET MORE ACCESSIBLE

Team Leader Mobile Banking Channel Support Shekinah Hombunaka assisting a customer register for Wantok Wallet. That function can now be done by any new Wantok insert BSP customer- Supplied picture

BSP Financial Group Ltd has made its Wantok Wallet more accessible, enabling new users without a bank account or valid ID to self-register, simply by using their mobile phones.

BSP Retail Bank’s Financial Inclusion Manager, Penelope Aisi said this new feature allows anyone with a registered SIM card and mobile phone to sign up instantly for a Wantok Wallet without the need to visit a BSP branch or agent.

”This initiative is part of the bank’s broader strategy to expand digital financial access nationwide. Self-registration via *131# is a significant step forward in expanding financial inclusion across PNG.

We understand that accessibility and convenience are critical for many of our customers, particularly in rural and remote communities. By enabling customers to register instantly using any mobile phone, without internet access, we are empowering more Papua New Guineans to participate in the digital economy safely and securely,” she added.

She said by removing barriers to entry, Wantok Wallet provides a safe, convenient, and accessible solution for individuals who may not have a traditional bank account.

She explained the process to register stating that, customers are only required to dial *131#, enter their first name, last name and set up a secure PIN. Once completed, customers will immediately have access to their Wantok Wallet account. Newly registered users can receive up to K500 and perform up to 20 transactions.

She further explained that after the 20thtransactions, users can upgrade their wallet to add more funds and conduct transactions customers then visit a BSP branch or BSP Agent with the required identification or documentation to upgrade their wallet and get access to additional features and higher transaction limits.

“Customers in NCD can now also make payments at Waterfront Food world with BSP EFTPoS using their Wantok Wallets. This will be rolled out to other shops soon. They will be required to generate a six-digit Wantok Wallet code before proceeding to the checkout counter. The Mobile number and code will be required to make payment. It’s all about convenience, so if you don’t have your card but have your mobile on you, you can make cardless payments using your Wantok Wallet,” Aisi further added.

Since Wantok Wallet was launched in PNG a year ago, over 230,400 wallets have been created, enabling access to affordable banking services.

Transactions available to Wantok Wallet users include: Cardless ATM Withdrawals, Deposits and Withdrawals at BSP Agents, Funds Transfer between Wallets and to BSP Accounts, Mobile and Easipay TopUp, Origin Solar and Solar PayGo, Ticket Payments via Air Niugini, BillPay, School Fee Payments, NCDC Services and Mobile Merchant Payments.