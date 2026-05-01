USINO BUNDI MP PUSHES FOR MORE BENEFITS FOR LANDOWNERS OF RAMU NICKEL MINE

The official visit of the Usino Bundi Open MP Vincent Kumura and Mining Minister Solen Loifa to the Ramu Nico Management (MCC) Limited managed Ramu Nickel Mine in the Usino Bundi District of Madang Province insert Ramu Nickle Mine- Picture supplied.

Usino – Bundi MP Vincent Kumura is optimistic that the recent review of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) for the Ramu Nickel Mine marks an important step forward in shaping a more equitable future for Madang Province.

“This was more than just a meeting it was a powerful platform to advocate for fairness, inclusion, and shared prosperity.” Kumura said.

The first term MP mentioned that there is a need for a true win-win outcome one where the State, developer, landowners, the Madang Provincial Government, and all impacted LLGs move forward together.

“For too long, the people of Usino-Bundi and Raicoast have been overlooked. That is why I called for both DDAs to finally be recognized as rightful beneficiaries in the new CDA. Since 2012, our districts have missed out on opportunities that should have contributed to improving livelihoods and infrastructure. This must change,” Kumura said.

He said that critical legacy issues including Enekuai relocation, landowner royalties, tax concerns, and environmental impacts must be addressed with honesty and urgency before any expansion into SML 14 proceeds as true progress is built on accountability.

“I am encouraged by the commitment shown during these discussions and extend my sincere appreciation to the Mineral Resources Authority team for facilitating this process, and to our Honourable Governor Ramsy Pariwa for hosting us at Jais Aben Resort,” he said.

Kumura also acknowledged the position of the mining minister Solen Loifa for resolving the outstanding legacy issues of SML8 before expanding into the new SML14 as the state’s emphasis on a win-win solution for SML14 is assuring to know.

“Together with the Mining Minister, Governor, MRA representative and the Chairman of MCC Mr. Wang Zahou, we also visited the Kurumbukari Mine Site and the Basamuk Refinery- an important reminder of what is at stake and what we must get right,” Kumura said.

He remains ready and hopeful that next phase of discussions will deliver a fair, inclusive, and forward-looking agreement for the people.