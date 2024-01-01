NEW HARDWARE OPENS

By John Mori

JJF trading open a new hardware store to assist people and farmers in Minz, Jiwaka Province.

Managing director Mr. Jinfu Fan said Jiwaka Province is a newly established province and there was a huge need and demand for the famers in agriculture space.

“So we decided to build a new hardware at the cost of K1.3 million.

He said the company FJF trading had provided 56 jobs for young youths looking for the jobs.

Mr. Fan came to Minz in 2022 and operated his first super market at Minz road boom before extended its business to assist the people and famers in Jiwaka Province.

He thanked the surrounding community near the vicinity of Minz township for their generosity and kindness towards the management and his employees.

Mr. Fan plans to extend his business to other parts of Jiwaka in future to create more jobs for youths.

He thanked the Minz community and the police in Minz for their support towards the company