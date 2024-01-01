PNG’s female artist, Mareani Masani with other PNG musicians during the music festival.

By Mimi Pio, Popondetta

The 2024 Popondetta Arts and Music Festival drew in a large crowd to Robinson’s Oval in Popondetta yesterday.

The event was part of Independence celebration which featured performances from PNG’s popular artists including, Tonton Malele, Kande Dwayne and Mareani Masani alongside Oro’s own music legend, Allanlee Herove, known by his stage name as Saugas Band.

Popondetta MP, Richard Masere, who hosted the festival aimed to bring in top musicians from across PNG to collaborate with local artists, in order be inspired and develop their talents in music.

“We need to start developing our young people, I am bringing all the musicians here to work in collaborations to develop our local artists and develop and grow music locally and internationally one day,” he said.

Mr. Masere hoped that this collaboration would inspire emerging and young musicians in the province to pursue their passion in music and showcase their talents on a larger stage.

PNG’s female artist, Mareani Masani said it was nice to blend all music together to embrace unity among people.

“It is nice to blend all our music together and show a bit of bit of unity spread a bit of love for the 49th Independence that’s truly why we do music.” She said.

Ms. Masani said the PMG local music had grown over the years and she hoped that the young people could learned from what the musician showcased.

“We trying to showcase how music has evolved over the years and it is an exciting show.” She said.