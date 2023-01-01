MOMASE REGIONAL YOUTH GAMES REACH FINALS

After four days of hectic competition, the Inaugural Momase Regional Youth Games ongoing in Madang is entering its finals.

Touch Football is the only competition so far to have completed their regular rounds and hosted its finals today while Basketball, Volleyball and Soccer are yet to reach their finals round.

Basketball is expected to complete all their regular rounds before the closing ceremony tomorrow.

Competition Director Charles Morola said despite the availability of just one court, a minimum number of entries from District teams have made their matches bearable.

In Volleyball, weather has affected their progress with a number of games been suspended due to rain showers that fell midway through the competition.

The rain continued throughout the day further hampering progress and Tournament Director Andrew Ikufu said that they will have to make use of the available playing courts.

The Soccer competition has already secured another venue at Madang Technical College to add on to the other two pitches available at Laiwaden.

With a total of 40 teams and over 90 games, Soccer will need more than three fields currently at their disposal to complete their matches on time.

For Inclusive Sport, despite the rain, they were able to get their games underway as soon as the weather cleared up.