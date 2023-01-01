MORE PATIENTS TREATED IN BOSSET

By Jim John

Treating patients with limited medical supplies has been an ongoing problem which has affected the delivery of health services in remote parts of Western Province.



Health workers in Bosset, Middle Fly District have treated over 1,000 patients since the beginning of this year.



Officer In Charge (OIC) of Bosset Sub Health Centre Dorothy Sepba said, “between 20 to 50 patients are treated on a daily basis and more patients are still coming from over 18 Island villages along the Fly River.”



“Currently we have 6 staff members and patients with complicated medical conditions are given open referrals to Kiunga, Rumginae or Tabubil Hospitals in North Fly District,” she said.



Common sickness attended to include malaria, tuberculosis, cough, flu, skin disease and snake bite, among others.



She said whilst more patients are treated in Bosset, there is a need for specialist doctors to provide effective clinical services.



“We’ll soon have a new hospital so we need a specialist dentist, medical laboratory, HEO, and surgeon,” she said.



OIC Dorothy Sepba also informed the people of Western Province that the new hospital that was supposed to be opened last Thursday was cancelled.



This is due to continuous heavy rainfall in Kiunga that disrupted the helicopter flight taking Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp, Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, Middle Fly MP Maso Hewabi and other dignitaries to officiate the event.



The new level 3 hospital in Bosset funded by Middle Fly Women and Children’s Association, Australian Aid and other development partners will be opened at a later date this year.



Meanwhile, 24 boxes of medical supplies for Bosset have been received last Friday.



Of the 24 boxes, 17 were 100% kit and 7 were medical supplies ordered from the Area Medical Store in Port Moresby.



OIC Dorothy Sepba thanked the Western PHA for the supplies.



“We will also give some to Aid Posts within the district run under Bosset health centre ,” said OIC Sepba.